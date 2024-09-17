Publicis Sapient names Shubhradeep Guha as Global Chief Delivery Officer

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, announces Shubhradeep (Shubhra) Guha as its new Global Chief Delivery Officer. He will be responsible for ensuring effective delivery across all client engagements globally while partnering with Publicis Sapient’s global capability leads to drive the evolution of the company’s SPEED capabilities (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data and AI) and the AI transformation of global delivery. He will be based in Gurgaon.
Guha joins Publicis Sapient from Google’s North America division, where he spent nearly a decade leading integrated teams and delivering transformative, AI-led solutions for some of Google’s largest clients.
“Shubhra knows how to harness the magic that comes from equipping talented people with powerful AI,” says Nigel Vaz, Publicis Sapient CEO. “We’re working on AI transformation for some of the world’s biggest companies right now. Not prototyping, but actively delivering real work. It’s been part of what we do for years and it’s going to be part of every business going forward. I’m excited to have Shubhra on board to help us continue to deliver with excellence, agility and innovation in this truly transformative era.”
“It’s been incredible to see how Publicis Sapient has advanced its delivery capabilities over the last several years: connecting top-tier strategy, product and experience capabilities to high-end engineering and data, producing transformative outcomes for clients,” says Guha. “As we enter the AI era, I’m excited to return to Publicis Sapient and work with our incredible teams to take delivery to the next level, bringing the best to Publicis Sapient clients, while creating an unmatched environment where our people can learn and grow.”
Outgoing Chief Delivery Officer, Bob Van Beber, will become Global Head of Sales Management. "Bob has served in multiple executive leadership positions throughout his tenure at Publicis Sapient with deep roots in sales and client development,” said Vaz. "I look forward to the impact he will create in this critical new role."