Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC Securities as CMO and HDFC Sky as executive vice president

Bekal's new role is expected to start on January 9.

Prior to this, Bekal served as director - area marketing for Mastercard.

Company sources have confirmed to Storyboard18 that Puneeth Bekal has joined HDFC Securities as its chief marketing officer. Apart from HDFC Securities, Bekal will also be leading HDFC Sky as executive vice president.

Prior to this, Bekal served as director - marketing for Mastercard. During his five year stint, he led the India and South Asia business and drove brand, sponsorship, media, digital and research objectives.

Bekal played a key role in the sponsorship deal between Mastercard and cricket in India - the BCCI for title sponsorship of India Home series and the ICC official partner sponsorship for 16 countries.

Bekal also worked on the 'contactless safety and payments' campaign of Mastercard that featured prominent personailites like MS Dhoni, Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri.

Bekal also held key positions in companies like Godrej Group (Nature's Basket), Lodha Group, CEAT Tyres and Reliance Communocations.

