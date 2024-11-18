            
      Rajiv Bajaj and Piyush Pandey on the difference between established brands and startups

      Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj explained the difference between 'Champions,' 'Startups' and 'Upstarts'.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2024 2:14 PM
      Rajiv Bajaj elaborated on the difference with a quote by his long-time mentor and legendary ad man Piyush Pandey who once said: "Farak bohot hai aapke aur humaare taalim mein, aapne ustaado se seekha hai aur humne haalaato se." (Left to Right: Rajiv Bajaj, Piyush Pandey)

      Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj cautioned startups against falling into the trap of “burning strategy” like most “upstarts". “Upstarts are those who don't have a 'build strategy'. They have a 'burn strategy',” Bajaj said.

      Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Leadership Summit, Bajaj spotlighted the differences between startups, upstarts and champions, highlighting how new-age entrepreneurs should focus on building brands, products, and technology.

      He added, startups and champions are actually the same, emphasising that established companies are essentially startups with a proven track record.

      "The only difference between a company like Wipro and Bajaj or a so-called startup is that we are startups with a story because we've been around for long enough to have built a story," Bajaj said.

      He elaborated on the difference with a line by legendary adman and long-time friend and mentor, Piyush Pandey, who once shared this quote in the context of startups and established brands: "Farak bohot hai aapke aur humaare taalim mein, aapne ustaado se seekha hai aur humne haalaato se."


      First Published on Nov 18, 2024 2:06 PM

