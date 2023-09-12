Sanjay Mishra moves on from Marico

Sanjay Mishra, who led Marico as the COO - India and chief executive officer - new business has moved on. During his stint, Mishra was responsible for the Go-To-Market (GTM) transformation.
He was also responsible for driving the digital transformation journey and leading its digital-first brands. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, will take up the duties as COO - India and foods business, who is currently COO - Southeast Asia and South Africa.
Mishra started his career at Dunlop India as district manager. He went on to work across Spencers and PepsiCo.
He holds a post graduate diploma in business management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.