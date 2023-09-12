comScore

Sanjay Mishra moves on from Marico

During his stint as COO - India and CEO - new business, Sanjay Mishra was responsible for driving the digital transformation journey and leading its digital-first brands.

By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2023 3:41 PM
Sanjay Mishra started his career at Dunlop India as district manager. He went on to work across Spencers and PepsiCo.

Sanjay Mishra, who led Marico as the COO - India and chief executive officer - new business has moved on. During his stint, Mishra was responsible for the Go-To-Market (GTM) transformation.

He was also responsible for driving the digital transformation journey and leading its digital-first brands. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, will take up the duties as COO - India and foods business, who is currently COO - Southeast Asia and South Africa.

Mishra started his career at Dunlop India as district manager. He went on to work across Spencers and PepsiCo.

He holds a post graduate diploma in business management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.


