Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer & Ayesha Ghosh, President, W+K India, step down

Santosh Padhi joined W+K as CCO in early 2022, and was joined by Ayesha Ghosh shortly after. Together they opened W+K in Mumbai, and oversaw creative and business operations across Mumbai and Delhi. Combined, both offices created campaigns for these giant brands Jio 5G, Jio Fibre, Hero Vida, Jockey, Jindal Steel, Casio G-Shock, Hero Cycles, Firefox, Zoya Solitaires, Brownkind Skin care, Whistle dental care, among others.

Padhi highlighted, “I came into the W+K family with lots of excitement as I always followed their amazing work during my taproot days. I’m super proud that along with Ayesha and the solid team we managed to get some of the biggest brands in the nation, and had success on every front, be it people, reputation or clientele. We won over a dozen businesses and have managed to produce some beautiful work on the brands mentioned above. Not only me but we all really enjoyed the freedom the global team gave us on every front with total autonomy and many other wonderful things which I will always remember."

He highlighted, “Unfortunately like most senior creative individuals even my heart is calling for something beyond this, something new, something that will give me a newer high, I have to depart in search of a new love.”

Ghosh mentioned, “The last 2.5 years have been quite exhilarating, right from stepping into this legendary agency, to setting up the Mumbai office, stabilizing and growing the Delhi office, delivering good results and adapting the unique W+K culture to India. Within a little over half a year of joining, it was satisfying to see the impact of our leadership. This wouldn't have been possible without the passion and hard work of our employees. Every interaction with the W+K crew around the globe has opened my mind to new ways of thinking and new ways of measuring the worth of the work that we do. I hope I get to work with such a smart set of people again."

She added, "I've been meaning to pause for a while, dedicate more time to yoga and spend time with family. As for what comes next, I’ll see what the universe throws my way."