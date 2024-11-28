            

SBI Funds Management appoints Nand Kishore as MD & CEO

Before joining SBIFML, Nand Kishore served as Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets) at SBI's corporate centre in Mumbai.

Nand Kishore brings over 34 years of experience across various banking verticals at SBI, including branch banking, Treasury operations, and investment banking.

SBI Funds Management Limited, the asset management company of SBI Mutual Fund, has appointed Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), succeeding Shamsher Singh.

Kishore brings over 34 years of experience across various banking verticals at SBI, including branch banking, Treasury operations, and investment banking. Before joining SBIFML, he served as Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets) at SBI’s corporate centre in Mumbai. He is also the Chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA). Kishore has held key roles such as Chief General Manager at Bengaluru Circle and General Manager at SBI’s Corporate Accounts Group in Mumbai and New Delhi.


