Shamsuddin Jasani joins adtech firm Frodoh World as strategic advisor

Fast-growing AdTech firm Frodoh World, now welcomes advertising and digital stalwart Shamsuddin Jasani as a strategic advisor.

In addition to scaling the business and capitalising on emerging market opportunities, Jasani will help in the teams expansion plans. He will also play a pivotal role in the launch of Frodoh World’s Digital Retail Media platform.

Jasani last served as chief executive officer at Wunderman Thompson South Asia. He launched Isobar in India in August 2008 and was also a part of the board of Dentsu Aegis Network’s management in India. In addition to being a seasoned industry leader in the advertising and marketing space, he has a long-standing proven track record in scaling businesses and fostering innovation.

Speaking on getting associated with Frodoh World, Jasani stated, “I am really excited about the work we are doing at Frodoh World in bringing innovation to the ad tech space. Frodoh World is at the forefront of the Connected TV revolution, I am excited about working with Russhabh and his team on not only the Connected TV space but also the Digital Retail Media space and many more such avenues that will revolutionize our industry and our offering to clients.”

Russhabh R Thakkar, chief executive officer, Frodoh World, said, “Shams has always been a mentor to me and we believe that his invaluable expertise will catalyze Frodoh's leadership in CTV innovation, Digital Retail Media and our overall company growth. With his strategic guidance, we are poised to pioneer groundbreaking advancements in the CTV space and new ventures in Retail Media further solidifying Frodoh World’s position as a frontrunner in the industry.”