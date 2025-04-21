ShareChat names Manohar Charan as Co-founder

ADVERTISEMENT
Manohar Charan, who led ShareChat as chief financial officer, has been named as the platform's co-founder. Along with handling the responsibilities of a co-founder, Charan will also simultaneously perform his duties as the chief financial officer.
Charan began his career at Evalueserve as an analyst, investment research, and then joined Datamonitor as an analyst. Then, he joined RBS Markets and International Banking as an analyst, and was elevated to associate. Charan was then appointed by PropTiger.com as associate director - corporate initiatives, and was elevated to director, strategy and corporate initiatives.
He was then appointed by Uber as head of strategic finance for India and South Asia, and was roped in by Zomato as the vice president.