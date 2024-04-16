            

      Shivani Tiwari joins AJIO as head of growth and digital marketing

      Previously, Shivani Tiwari led Flipkart as a growth marketer.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 16, 2024 10:00 AM
      Shivani Tiwari began her career at Planning Commission of India, and went on to work across Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, Madison Communications, GroupM and Google.

      Shivani Tiwari, who led Flipkart as growth marketer, has joined AJIO as head of growth and digital marketing.

      Tiwari began her career at Planning Commission of India, and went on to work across Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, Madison Communications, GroupM and Google.

      At Flipkart, she was responsible for devising and executing innovative growth initiatives to elevate our market position and maximize revenue potential. I leverage my expertise in data analysis, user behavior insights, and market trends to identify untapped growth opportunities and develop targeted strategies that fuel customer acquisition, retention, and engagement.


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 10:00 AM

