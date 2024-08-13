Six words that changed Anupam Mittal’s life

Sakina Kheriwala
In a pivotal moment that reshaped his worldview, innovator and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal reflects on how a simple statement in a Boston University classroom changed the course of his life.
When he first set foot in Boston College, Mittal was struggling with low self-confidence, scarred by past failures and a struggle to make a mark. But it took a lecture in Strategy where everything changed, sparked by a daring interruption from a classmate.
Mathhew O’Connor, a fellow student, boldly protested, “Susan, I think you are wrong!” - an act that shocked Anupam, who grew up in an India where questioning authority was seen as a taboo and question teachers is "Academic death warrant"
"I was expecting anger and dismissal that usually accompanies such defiance. Because in India questioning authority = Academic death warrant," Mittal shared in a post on LinkedIn.
Instead of the expected reprimand, Professor Susan embraced the challenge, fostering a classroom debate that revealed a world where dissent and diverse perspectives were not only welcomed but celebrated. This encounter was a revelation for Mittal, contrasting sharply with his experiences in India and opening his eyes to a new cultural paradigm where ideas could be contested and refined. “The truth isn’t a monolithic entity; it is a kaleidoscope of perspectives, each piece equally valid”, he shared.
It was this very moment of courage and intellectual freedom that became a catalyst for Anupam’s future ventures. He credits this lesson in boldness and critical thinking as foundational to his success in building Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, and Mauj Mobile – achievements that emerged during a time when the internet was still in its infancy.
The key takeaway? Whether you’re a student challenging a professor or a professor questioning the status quo, embracing curiosity and dissent can drive extraordinary success. As Mittal advocates, “So, embrace candor and dissent, be a skeptic but yet an optimist, and lean into surfacing the right idea vs trying to be right, and you my friend, will slay it.”