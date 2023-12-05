Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Homegrown personal care brand Joy, owned by Kolkata-based RSH Global, has big plans. Joy aims to enter the Rs 1,000 crore revenue club by the end of March 2026. Joy also wants to change its marketing playbook. For instance, in November 2023, the brand appointed Sushant Divgikar as the brand ambassador for its flagship winter product, Honey & Almond Body Lotion. Divgikar, who identifies as a trans person, was featured in the brand’s ad supporting the LGBTQ community. At a time when there are debates and discussions on purposeful advertising in the marketing community, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of RSH Global, says they have genuine intent and plans consistent with it. “Products inherently offer functional benefits to consumers, and as brands evolve on their journey, emotional benefits become integral. Infusing purpose into the journey adds a deeper meaning,” she believes.

Joy operates in India’s Rs 20,000-crore personal care market, which is growing at 10-12 percent annually. Asked what consumer trends are standing out in this diverse category, she says, “Consumers are willing to invest in good-quality products. Now more than ever, the budget for a comprehensive range of products among the middle class has taken a significant jump.”

Here’s what she had to further share about the brand’s marketing plans, to-do for 2024, and more. Read more.

You recently roped in Sushant Divgikar for an ad. What led to the making of the campaign?

At Joy Personal Care (by RSH Global), our commitment to breaking beauty stereotypes has been the consistent focus. We are steadfast in our belief that quality skincare should be accessible to all individuals, irrespective of their identity. The idea was to highlight the fact that skincare doesn’t differentiate between genders, colour, body size, or shape and that it is deeply ingrained with the idea of embracing each individual.

Acknowledging the widespread perpetuation of stereotypes by media, advertising, and brand communications through the years, especially in the realms of gender roles and the categorisation of women, we wanted to grasp the influential role that advertising assumes in moulding societal norms, leaving a lasting impact on subconscious minds. It is imperative for brands to take the lead in fostering better representation of gender roles. With Sushant on board, we are challenging these norms and promoting inclusivity in the beauty and skincare industry. With a focus on shattering gender boundaries and questioning conventional beauty norms, the objective is to underline the brand's fundamental philosophy of 'Beautiful by Nature.'

This dedication to inclusivity has been evident in our past brand communication as well.

These days, there are lots of discussions around purposeful advertising. What are your views on it? What’s the brand’s stance?

In the current landscape, there is a significant discourse surrounding purposeful advertising. Embracing a purpose at a broader level is undoubtedly beneficial for a brand, an individual, or a community. However, it is essential to recognise that purpose cannot be artificially imposed on a brand. Products inherently offer functional benefits to consumers, and as brands evolve on their journey, emotional benefits become integral. Infusing purpose into the journey adds a deeper meaning. In our case, we embarked on a purpose-led marketing journey with genuine intent, maintaining this commitment consistently over the years. We firmly believe that through ongoing dedication and sincere efforts, we will further enrich our brand's voice, fostering a stronger connection with our consumers.

From a marketing lens, what are the major lessons you have learned this year? What worked and didn't work for the brand Joy?

In our pursuit of reaching out to a wider audience, we have been dynamically shaping and refining our marketing plans. A key area of experimentation has been the adaptation and evolution of our content formats on various digital platforms. This has allowed us to stay relevant and connected with our audience in innovative ways.

Furthermore, our extensive collaborations with content creators on digital and social media platforms have proven to be successful, amplifying our brand presence and engagement. This approach has not only enhanced our visibility but also aligned us with contemporary trends and influencers.

Beyond the digital realm, our on-ground marketing initiatives have also yielded positive outcomes throughout the year. Our success in this domain reflects our ability to diversify our approach, ensuring that our brand message reaches consumers through various touchpoints.

In a dense category, what are the marketing challenges?

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products. Consumers are willing to invest in good-quality products. Now, more than ever, the budget for a comprehensive range of products among the middle class has taken a significant jump. Moreover, the accessibility of products has also enhanced due to the expanding presence of brands on diverse digital and social media platforms. However, despite the advantages of a digital footprint, achieving brand omnipresence across multiple channels emerges as a current challenge.

Could you share with us some of the major consumer insights that you have mapped this year?

We have noticed trends within the moisturisation category. One insight that emerged for this category is the diverse preferences in response to the varied weather conditions across the country. Consumers are seeking either ultra-light moisturisation or slightly intense moisturisation to cater to their needs throughout the year. Aligned with these findings, we have developed another campaign that addresses and aligns with the diverse moisturisation needs expressed by consumers.

What is your to-do for 2024? What can we expect more from Joy?