Snap Inc. names Ankit Goyle as Head Of Marketing, India

Ankit Goyle, who led Apple as head - category marketing and demand generation - iPhone and AirPods, has joined Snap Inc as head of marketing, India.
Goyle shared in a note, "After 9+ incredible years at Apple India, where I launched 11 iPhone models and collaborated with amazing colleagues, it’s time for a new adventure. I’m thrilled to join Snap Inc. as the Head of India Marketing, where I’ll be setting up the marketing function and contributing to Snapchat's mission of empowering self-expression and connection."
Goyle started his career at Google as account manager, and then joined Reid & Taylor as assistant brand manager. Then, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail roped him in as retail marketing manager, and then he was promoted brand marketing manager, Van Heusen.
Then, Myntra named him as head of marketing, and then he moved to Apple as marketing and demand generation lead - MacBook and iPad.
In his past role at Apple, Goyle developed and executed national ATL and BTL campaigns across digital, print, television, radio, OOH, and activations.
He conceptualised and launched INDIAiSTORE.com, a first-of-its-kind global channel product, offers, and store discovery platform, establishing it as the backbone for affordability offers in India.
He drove digital transformation for Apple’s partners and distributors, enabling data-driven decision-making and enhanced consumer experiences.