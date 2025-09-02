Sunil Kataria takes over as CEO & MD of Godrej Agrovet for 5-year term

ADVERTISEMENT
Sunil Kataria has formally assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet) for a tenure of five years.
Kataria was appointed CEO and MD-designate of Godrej Agrovet in May 2025. He brings over two decades of experience in marketing, sales, and leadership roles at leading organizations such as Marico Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Raymond Limited. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, Kataria will steer Godrej Agrovet into its next phase of growth and innovation with a sharp focus on building capabilities across emerging areas in today’s evolving business landscape.
“We are excited to welcome Sunil as he officially steps into the role of CEO and MD of Godrej Agrovet. With a wealth of experience in building businesses across challenging operational contexts, Sunil is aligned with our intent to scale up Godrej Agrovet’s businesses while prioritizing profitability and strengthening our brand offerings. I am confident that, under his leadership, Agrovet will further consolidate its position as India’s trusted partner in agriculture and sustainability for all stakeholders,” said Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited.
“With each business at a different stage of evolution, my priority will be to unlock value across the portfolio by investing in capability building, strengthening the execution of our go-to-market strategy, and scaling up high-potential businesses,” Kataria said.
Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, research and development-focused food and agribusiness company.