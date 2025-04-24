Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Taj GVK has announced the appointment of Shalini Bhupal as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years, effective from April 25, 2025. Her appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
In a parallel development, Krishna R Bhupal has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director of the company, also for a five-year term beginning April 25, 2025, pending shareholder approval.
Shalini Bhupal, a graduate in Bachelor of Arts, has been an integral part of the company for over two decades. As the Promoter Director, she was first appointed Executive Director in 2004, where she took charge of the company’s expansion initiatives—particularly in project design, planning, and execution. Her leadership has been pivotal in transforming the company’s hospitality footprint.
Under her guidance, the company has successfully delivered four prominent hotel projects, Taj Club House in Chennai, Taj Chandigarh, Vivanta Begumpet in Hyderabad and Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. Currently, Bhupal is overseeing major renovation projects at Taj Krishna and Taj Deccan, while also spearheading the planning of a new 5-star luxury hotel in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
Krishna R Bhupal is a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in project management, strategic planning, and execution. A triple major graduate from Villanova University, USA, Bhupal has played a key role in the conceptualisation and successful management of a 330 MW hydro power project in Uttarakhand, noted for its operational excellence in the Indian power sector.
In addition to his achievements in infrastructure, Bhupal is a co-founder of several startups and a lead investor in multiple venture funds. His expertise spans administration, finance, and general management, marking him as an influential figure in the business ecosystem. He is widely regarded as a visionary entrepreneur, inspiring angel investor, and a long-term strategic thinker.
These strategic appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and drive its long-term growth objectives.