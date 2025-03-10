Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Honda Motor has appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL). As per the company, Nakajima will take charge from April 1, 2025. Takashi Nakajima will take over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure.

During his three-year tenure in India, Takuya Tsumura was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of Honda in India, strengthening customer centric solutions, and driving company’s profitable growth. He spearheaded the introduction of several premium models in India including India’s first mainstream hybrid model Honda City e:HEV, Honda’s new global SUV Elevate, All New 3rd Generation Amaze and laying the foundation for launch of future models including Honda’s first Battery Electric Vehicle for India.

During his tenure, HCIL saw strong expansion in its export business with start of export of Made in India Elevate to Japan.

Tsumura’s strong focus on new age communication led to many integrated marketing campaigns targeting consumers across age profiles. In his role, he emphasized on achieving operational efficiencies at company and dealership level and led several initiatives in the field of sales and service to enhance customer experience and dealer profitability.