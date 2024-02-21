Tarun Chhabra to be Nokia's country manager; replaces Sanjay Malik

Tarun Chhabra is to be the new Country Manager for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia in India. Chhabra will be replacing Sanjay Malik who is to retire on March 31.

The firm, in a statement, said Chhabra will continue in his role of head of mobile networks market India in addition to assuming India country manager responsibilities.

“India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia’s leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing vital role than ever before in the lives of organisations, firms, individuals and societies,” said Chhabra.