comScore            

Brand Makers

Tarun Chhabra to be Nokia's country manager; replaces Sanjay Malik

Tarun Chhabra will be replacing Sanjay Malik who retires on March 31.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 8:23 AM
Tarun Chhabra to be Nokia's country manager; replaces Sanjay Malik
The firm, in a statement, said Chhabra will continue in his role of head of mobile networks market India in addition to assuming India country manager responsibilities.

Tarun Chhabra is to be the new Country Manager for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia in India. Chhabra will be replacing Sanjay Malik who is to retire on March 31.

The firm, in a statement, said Chhabra will continue in his role of head of mobile networks market India in addition to assuming India country manager responsibilities.

“India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia’s leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing vital role than ever before in the lives of organisations, firms, individuals and societies,” said Chhabra.

He holds a master’s degree (MBA) from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and a BTech in electronics and communication. He has three decades of diverse leadership experience in sales, pre-sales, business development and operations in leading companies including Nokia, Siemens and Motorola, as well as some start-ups. He will be taking on a newly defined role for Nokia, one that has been created as part of a new way of working and operational model announced in October 2023.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 8:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Cosmos Maya’s Megha Tata moves on

Cosmos Maya’s Megha Tata moves on

Brand Makers

iCubesWire promotes Mazen Bahnassy as influencer marketing - lead

iCubesWire promotes Mazen Bahnassy as influencer marketing - lead

Brand Makers

FCB India restructures its creative leadership team

FCB India restructures its creative leadership team

Brand Makers

Swiggy appoints Abhishek Shetty as marketing lead - Swiggy Instamart and Pvt Brands

Swiggy appoints Abhishek Shetty as marketing lead - Swiggy Instamart and Pvt Brands

Brand Makers

Local influencers harness regional insights to forge deeper, more personal bonds with audiences: Mrunali Dedhia

Local influencers harness regional insights to forge deeper, more personal bonds with audiences: Mrunali Dedhia

Brand Makers

Havas India's transformation chief Jaibeer Ahmad on his way out

Havas India's transformation chief Jaibeer Ahmad on his way out

Brand Makers

Cleartrip's Ayyappan R to exit the Flipkart-owned firm?

Cleartrip's Ayyappan R to exit the Flipkart-owned firm?
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!