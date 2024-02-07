comScore

Tarun Chhabra to lead Nokia as country head - India

Previously, Tarun Chhabra was the senior vice president and mobile networks India head at Nokia.

Feb 7, 2024
Tarun Chhabra began his career at Siemens India, and has worked across Motorola India, OMC Power, Samsung Electronics and eVolution Networks.

As a global organisational restructuring move at telecommunications company Nokia which was announced in October 2023, Tarun Chhabra will lead Nokia as its new India head. Chhabra, who was previously the senior vice president and mobile networks India head at the company, will be stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Malik who will be retiring on March 31. Chhabra's role will become effective beginning April, 2024.

Malik was a part of India’s global customer experience or sales vertical and went on to lead the Indian market operations for eight years, stated a media report. During his stint, Malik reported to Nokia’s chief customer experience officer, Ricky Corker.

As a part of the restructuring plan, Nokia also intends to reduce 11,000 and 14,000 jobs worldwide.

Chhabra began his career at Siemens India, and has worked across Motorola India, OMC Power, Samsung Electronics and eVolution Networks.


