Two top execs quit Asian Paints

ADVERTISEMENT
Vishu Goel, who led Asian Paints as associate vice president - retail sales, commercial and marketing, has stepped down from his position in view of certain personal circumstances.
In a regulatory filing, it was stated, "His resignation was accepted on 17th December 2024 and he has ceased to be an employee of the Company and a member of the Senior Management with effect from the close of business hours on 17th December 2024."
In another filing, Shyam Swamy - vice president, home improvement, décor, services & retailing, and a member of the senior management, too resigned from the services of the company. The filing read, "His resignation was accepted on 17th December 2024 and he has ceased to be an employee of the company and a member of the Senior Management with effect from the close of business hours on 17th December 2024."
Further, it was also announced in a BSE filing that Asian Paints had approved the appointment of Ashish Rae, currently associate vice president - project sales as associate vice president - retail sales, Marketing & Commercial and as a senior management personnel of the company with effect from 2nd January 2025.
Also, Gagandeep Singh Kalsi, Associate Vice President - Strategy, Business Development, a Senior Management Personnel, will also handle Décor and Services with effect from 23rd December 2024.