            

Uber names Kristi Argyilan as Global Head - Advertising

Kristi Argyilan was the senior vice president - retail media at Albertsons Companies.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2024 7:10 AM
Uber names Kristi Argyilan as Global Head - Advertising
Kristi Argyilan also had stints at IPG Mediabrands, Target, Roundel; Bed, Bath & Beyond, and was also a board member, secretary at MMA Global. Argyilan is currently serving as a board member at Zefr.

Kristi Argyilan, who led Albertsons Companies as senior vice president - retail media, has joined Uber as global head of advertising.

She shared in a note, "Uber is a company that truly shows the world in action, generating a wealth of activity and buying signals. There's simply no other similar company that does what Uber can do, at a global scale. This is one of the most compelling roles in advertising! A massive engaged audience, global scale, powerful omni-channel platform with the strength of mobility and delivery -- these are things retailers and brands dream of having -- Uber has it and people want to be a part of it."

Uber, which launched its ad business in 2022, this year in August announced that its ad business had touched a net revenue annual rate of $ 1 billion.

At Albertsons Companies, Argyilan led the expansion of their retail media offering. She worked with diverse teams across the organisation to create and execute a strategic vision aligning with the company's goals and values. She also collaborated with external partners and stakeholders to foster trust and transparency in the retail media ecosystem.

Argyilan began her career at Clorox Company as associate manager - media development, and then went on to work across Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and then moved to Hill, Holliday as EVP - general manager. Her innings at Universal McCann UM Media Agency began as executive vice president - global managing partner, and then she was elevated to chief transformation officer.

She also had stints at IPG Mediabrands, Target, Roundel; Bed, Bath & Beyond, and was also a board member, secretary at MMA Global. Argyilan is currently serving as a board member at Zefr.


Tags
First Published on Dec 18, 2024 10:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Nestle appoints Neha Gulati as Marketing Head - Dairy

Nestle appoints Neha Gulati as Marketing Head - Dairy

Brand Makers

Prabha Narasimhan to spotlight purposeful innovation at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Prabha Narasimhan to spotlight purposeful innovation at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Preeti Lobana and Sandhya Devanathan: Women trailblazers leading India's big tech industry

Preeti Lobana and Sandhya Devanathan: Women trailblazers leading India's big tech industry

Brand Makers

Axis Max Life's Rahul Talwar on how AI, virtual influencers and social commerce are reshaping insurance

Axis Max Life's Rahul Talwar on how AI, virtual influencers and social commerce are reshaping insurance

Brand Makers

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Brand Makers

RBL Bank reappoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

RBL Bank reappoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP