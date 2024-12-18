Uber names Kristi Argyilan as Global Head - Advertising

ADVERTISEMENT
Kristi Argyilan, who led Albertsons Companies as senior vice president - retail media, has joined Uber as global head of advertising.
She shared in a note, "Uber is a company that truly shows the world in action, generating a wealth of activity and buying signals. There's simply no other similar company that does what Uber can do, at a global scale. This is one of the most compelling roles in advertising! A massive engaged audience, global scale, powerful omni-channel platform with the strength of mobility and delivery -- these are things retailers and brands dream of having -- Uber has it and people want to be a part of it."
Uber, which launched its ad business in 2022, this year in August announced that its ad business had touched a net revenue annual rate of $ 1 billion.
At Albertsons Companies, Argyilan led the expansion of their retail media offering. She worked with diverse teams across the organisation to create and execute a strategic vision aligning with the company's goals and values. She also collaborated with external partners and stakeholders to foster trust and transparency in the retail media ecosystem.
Argyilan began her career at Clorox Company as associate manager - media development, and then went on to work across Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and then moved to Hill, Holliday as EVP - general manager. Her innings at Universal McCann UM Media Agency began as executive vice president - global managing partner, and then she was elevated to chief transformation officer.
She also had stints at IPG Mediabrands, Target, Roundel; Bed, Bath & Beyond, and was also a board member, secretary at MMA Global. Argyilan is currently serving as a board member at Zefr.