Union Budget 2025: FM announces new Makhana Board in Bihar to empower farmers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a dedicated Makhana Board in Bihar during the Budget 2025 presentation, aiming to boost production and processing of fox nut.

By  Sakina KheriwalaFeb 1, 2025 12:09 PM
The decision comes as part of the Union Budget 2025, which outlines development measures across ten broad areas, with special emphasis on assisting the poor, youth, farmers, and women. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that a Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar to enhance the production and processing of Makhana, also known as fox nut.

The decision comes as part of the Union Budget 2025, which outlines development measures across ten broad areas, with special emphasis on assisting the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

During her address, FM Sitharaman highlighted that the new board will serve as a cornerstone for modernizing agricultural practices and access to advanced technologies.

In addition to the Makhana Board, the finance minister announced the launch of a national mission focused on high-yielding seeds, which is expected to further increase crop productivity and ensure food security.

Makhana, renowned for its lightweight, fluffy nature, is not only a popular snack but also a nutritional powerhouse, rich in protein, fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. Its high volume from even a small 100 gm packet makes it an ideal filling option for consumers looking for a healthy snack.


First Published on Feb 1, 2025 11:51 AM

