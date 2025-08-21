Uniting two nations, one shoe fix: The story behind Fevikwik’s ‘Todo Nahi Jodo’

ADVERTISEMENT
It’s Independence Day at the Wagah border, and the iconic Beating Retreat Ceremony is in full swing. During the synchronised march, an Indian soldier notices the sole of the Pakistani soldier’s shoe peeling off. Ever quick with a solution, he discreetly repairs it using Fevikwik—symbolizing peace, camaraderie, and the slogan “to fix, not to break.”
The 40‑second Fevikwik ad titled “Todo Nahin, Jodo” (Don’t break, unite) premiered during the India–Pakistan match of the ICC World Cup 2015. It struck a chord and was warmly embraced by audiences nationwide.
Genesis
In 2015, Piyush Pandey was serving as the executive chairman and creative director of Ogilvy South Asia. Pandey's creative team, as per a media report, included Anurag Agnihotri, Nasrullah Husami and Saurabh Dixit. Reflecting on the origins of the “Todo Nahi, Jodo” (Don’t break, unite) campaign, he told Storyboard18 that this phrase encapsulates a value deeply ingrained in our culture—one that teaches unity and cooperation from childhood. Pandey believed the sentiment resonated perfectly with Pidilite Industries, the parent company of Fevikwik, making it a natural fit for the brand’s ethos.
Ogilvy South Asia enlisted renowned ad-film director Prasoon Pandey to helm the Fevikwik “Todo Nahi, Jodo” commercial. Speaking to Storyboard18, he described the campaign’s deeper ethos: “Whether in friendship, the workplace, or politics, instead of ending things, weaving in a touch of humour can help mend relationships.”
Madhukar Balvantray Parekh, Chairman of Pidilite Industries, championed the campaign’s vision.
Pandey and his team paid close attention to the Beating Retreat ceremony at Wagah border—its precise choreography, ceremonial grandeur, and emotional intensity—to authentically recreate its spirit in the ad. Filmed on a constructed set at Film City, the real challenge lay in evoking the ambiance of Wagah within a studio environment.
The commercial debuted during the high-octane India–Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, instantly striking a chord with viewers. While some questioned the bold choice of setting, the message of unity ultimately resonated positively across audiences.
The ad was released across Hindi speaking and regional markets of India.
Reflecting on the campaign’s broader relevance, Piyush Pandey emphasized that “Todo Nahi, Jodo” transcends advertising—addressing pressing social conflicts over language, religion, or caste. He stressed the importance of unity, stating, “Bringing society, religions, and people together is a profoundly positive outlook on life.”