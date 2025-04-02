'Fevicol is a people's brand', says Pidilite's new CMO Sandeep Tanwani

In an innovative move that underscores its reputation as a brand that resonates with the masses, Fevicol launched the 'Kaala Teeka' campaign at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The initiative aimed to address the perennial issue of lost children at large gatherings by using a traditional cultural practice complemented by modern technology.

Sandeep Tanwani, CMO of Pidilite, discussed the campaign's impact and execution in a recent conversation with Storyboard18.

"Fevicol is a people's brand," Sandeep stated, "and for such a large human congregation, Fevicol had to do something meaningful. We wanted to participate in Kumbh in a fashion where we make a difference to a problem."

The campaign was inspired by the traditional practice of applying a 'kaala tika' or black dot on children to ward off evil. This cultural insight was ingeniously combined with technology to create a QR-coded sticker that served as an identity marker for children in the vast crowds of Maha Kumbh.

The initiative's primary objective was to reunite lost children with their families. "A large human congregation often leads to people getting separated," Sandeep explained. "Given Fevicol's promise of the ultimate bond, we said, how can we really make it meaningful for people while being true to our promise?"

The campaign's execution at such a large-scale event came with its challenges.

Fevicol partnered with local authorities to ensure the initiative seamlessly integrated with existing efforts to manage the crowds. "Figuring out how to reach out to the officials and partner in a manner which is effective and meaningful for all parties was crucial," Sandeep noted.

The campaign faced significant logistical challenges, as highlighted by Tanwani. Coordinating with the event's administration and educating parents on using the QR code were crucial hurdles.

Despite the logistical hurdles, the campaign successfully engaged over 5,000 parents, with the number rising even higher as the event progressed.

Sandeep recounted a heartwarming instance where a child, lost in the bustle of the Mela, was reunited with his parents within 30 minutes thanks to the innovative QR code system. "A minute of separation causes huge anxiety to parents, and here was Fevicol at the forefront of reuniting the family," he reflected.

The creative prowess behind the campaign was the result of a long-standing partnership with Ogilvy, Fevicol's creative partner for over three decades. "The brief was simple: to participate in Kumbh Mela to solve a social cause in a manner uniquely Fevicol," Sandeep shared.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, reflected, "Fevicol is a people's brand that does things that always touch the people of India with a strong cultural context. The Kumbh Teeka work is a creation of two young people at Ogilvy who came up with this simple device that was meaningful to thousands of people who attended Kumbh."

This initiative not only showcases Fevicol's dedication to social causes but also its ability to innovate by intertwining cultural insights with modern technology.