VerSe Innovation's Managing Partner and Group CFO Sandip Basu steps down

Sandip Basu, who led VerSe Innovation, parent company of Dailyhunt, as managing partner and group chief financial officer, has stepped down from his position with reasons cited towards his health.
His departure, as reported by YourStory, comes amidst a delay in FY24's audit.
Basu, a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant, began his career at Bharti Airtel as chief financial officer. Then, he joined Bpl Mobile Communication Limited as chief executive officer and group CFO. He led Xcel Telecom as CEO, and then worked at Loop Mobile India as CEO.