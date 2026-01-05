Apple may launch its most affordable MacBook yet in 2026

Apple is reportedly developing a new low-cost MacBook that could debut in the first half of 2026, a move that may significantly lower the entry barrier to the macOS ecosystem and reshape the company’s laptop lineup.

According to recent leaks and industry reports, the upcoming MacBook is expected to target users who want a full-fledged laptop for everyday computing but are priced out of Apple’s current offerings, which begin at $999 with the MacBook Air. If launched as expected, the device would mark Apple’s first serious push into sub-$1,000 MacBooks in years.

The budget MacBook is said to feature a display measuring close to 13 inches, only marginally smaller than the 13.6-inch panel used on the MacBook Air. This suggests Apple is not dramatically downsizing the laptop to cut costs. While details on thickness remain unclear, the company is unlikely to prioritise extreme thinness, as slimmer designs can raise production costs and compromise battery capacity, an area where Apple has traditionally focused on delivering strong performance.

Display-related trade-offs are expected to be one of the clearest cost-cutting measures. The new MacBook is tipped to use a standard LCD panel, without mini-LED backlighting, HDR support or ProMotion refresh rates. Brightness and contrast levels are also likely to sit below those of Apple’s premium notebooks, mirroring the compromises seen in entry-level iPads.

In terms of design, Apple may look to visually separate the budget MacBook from its Air and Pro siblings. Reports suggest the company could introduce brighter colour options similar to the iMac lineup, with shades such as silver, blue, pink and yellow under consideration. There is also speculation that Apple could reintroduce plastic elements in the chassis to keep costs down, a departure from the all-metal designs used across its recent MacBooks.

One of the most notable aspects of the rumoured MacBook is its processor. Apple is expected to power the device with the A18 Pro chip, first introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro. Built on a second-generation 3-nanometre process, the A18 Pro reportedly delivers single-core performance on par with larger desktop-class chips, while multi-core performance is said to surpass that of the original M1 MacBook Air. GPU capabilities are also believed to be comparable to the M1, making the chip well-suited for daily computing tasks.

In practical use, the device is expected to handle web browsing, office work, media consumption, photo editing and light video workloads with ease. It would also support Apple Intelligence features and run full macOS applications, positioning it as a more versatile alternative to an iPad paired with a keyboard.

Battery life could emerge as another key selling point. With the A18 Pro’s efficiency and space for a sizeable battery in a 13-inch chassis, the new MacBook could match or even exceed the MacBook Air’s claimed 15 to 18 hours of usage.

While pricing has not been officially confirmed, Bloomberg reports suggest the laptop will be priced well below $1,000. Positioned between the $499 iPad mini and the $799 iPad Air, the device could become Apple’s most accessible laptop to date. If launched alongside refreshed MacBook Air models in early 2026, it may prompt buyers to reconsider Chromebooks, budget Windows laptops or even iPads as their primary computing device.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 9:59 AM