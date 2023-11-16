Viacom18 appoints Rohit Dhawan as vice president - customer marketing

Rohit Dhawan, who led Mindshare as vice president - content plus, has joined Viacom18 as vice president - customer marketing.
Dhawan, whose skills range from B2B marketing strategy, cross-functional team leadership, digital marketing to sports marketing, is leading the customer marketing practice for marquee sports IPs like IPL, BCCI cricket, ISL and more.
Dhawan started his career at Mindshare and went on to work across ESPN Star Sports and HT Media. In his previous stint, his skills included solutions marketing, influencer marketing, branding, brand partnerships and analytical skills.