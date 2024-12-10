VLCC's Puneet Gulati joins Sleepwell as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Puneet Gulati, who led VLCC as chief marketing officer, has joined Sleepwell in a similar position.
Gulati began his career as sales manager at Colgate-Palmolive, and then joined Marketics as analytics consultant, and then joined GSK Consumer Healthcare India as marketing manager where he was elevated to the position of global marketing manager.
As the former head - digital and e-commerce marketing and media at GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Gulati drove digital-first strategy for the GSK India business in a unique model with leadership of both digital marketing and all things media.
From GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Gulati joined Unilever as strategy director - beauty and personal care, Unilever South Asia, where he crafted strategy for beauty and personal care categories of HUL: skin cleansing, skin care, hair care, oral care, male grooming and cosmetics across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.