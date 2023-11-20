comScore

Brand Makers

Yes Bank appoints Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer

In his role, Tushar Patankar will be responsible for enterprise risk, credit policy, market risk, operations risk management (ORM), information security and all other Pillar II risks of the Bank.

By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2023 3:13 PM
Yes Bank appoints Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer
Patankar joins Yes Bank from L&T Financial Services where he last served in the capacity of group chief risk officer managing retail, microfinance, corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and mutual fund across over 1,800 locations.

Yes Bank today announced the appointment of Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer (CRO).

In his role, Patankar will be responsible for enterprise risk, credit policy, market risk, operations risk management (ORM), information security and all other Pillar II risks of the Bank. Patankar will be based at Yes Bank House, Mumbai, the registered office of the Bank. He will report to Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Yes Bank and will take formal charge as the CRO of the Bank w.e.f. December 1, 2023.

Patankar holds nearly three decades of diversified experience in risk management and has front-ended business expansion roles encompassing segments such as Retail (urban and rural products), Micro Finance, Corporate (conglomerates, MNCs and large Indian firms), Institutional Finance, Infrastructure, Real Estate, SME, Market Risk as well as growth management portfolios across leading foreign banks, private banks and NBFCs.

Patankar joins Yes Bank from L&T Financial Services where he last served in the capacity of group chief risk officer managing retail, microfinance, corporate, infrastructure, real estate, and mutual fund across over 1,800 locations. In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like ANZ, HSBC, ABN AMRO, IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finance and Mashreq Bank.


Tags
First Published on Nov 20, 2023 3:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more