Yes Bank appoints Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer

Yes Bank today announced the appointment of Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer (CRO).

In his role, Patankar will be responsible for enterprise risk, credit policy, market risk, operations risk management (ORM), information security and all other Pillar II risks of the Bank. Patankar will be based at Yes Bank House, Mumbai, the registered office of the Bank. He will report to Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Yes Bank and will take formal charge as the CRO of the Bank w.e.f. December 1, 2023.

Patankar holds nearly three decades of diversified experience in risk management and has front-ended business expansion roles encompassing segments such as Retail (urban and rural products), Micro Finance, Corporate (conglomerates, MNCs and large Indian firms), Institutional Finance, Infrastructure, Real Estate, SME, Market Risk as well as growth management portfolios across leading foreign banks, private banks and NBFCs.