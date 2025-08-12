Talk of the town: 6 OTT shows that have India hooked

ADVERTISEMENT
OTT platforms are buzzing this month with fresh stories, unexpected twists, and shows that everyone can’t stop talking about.
From intense thrillers to heartwarming dramas, these series have grabbed attention across social media and group chats.
Whether you're after a heart-racing thriller, a laugh-out-loud satire, or a deeply human drama, here's your guide to the six Indian OTT titles that are ruling screens and trending feeds right now.
1. Arabia Kadali
This Telugu survival drama follows fishermen from rival villages who drift into international waters and are captured and imprisoned.
with Satyadev and Anandhi delivering moving performances, Arabia Kadali is a tense story of survival, brotherhood, and injustice - no gimmicks, just raw storytelling that lingers.
2. Mayasabha
Streaming on Sony LIV since August 7, this intense political drams takes viewers to 1990s Andhra Pradesh, where old friendships and bitter rivalries collide. Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao lead as politicians, figuring out loyalty, betrayal, and dark family secrets.
3. Bindiya Ke Bahubali
On Amazon MX Player since August 8, this offbeat mafia family drama part crime, part chaos, and part comedy.
When the head of a crime family lands in jail, a hilarious power struggle breaks out. Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey bring dark satire and small-town flavour to this absurd yet relatable tale of ambition.
4. Court Kacheri
Debuting August 13 on Sony LIV, this quirky legal dramedy stars Pavan Malhotra as a seasoned lawyer steering his reluctant son played by Ashish Verma, into the madness of courtroom duty.
The cases are messy, the familial pressure is real, and the comedy bubbles up in the everyday clashes of legacy, law, and unexpected absurdity.
5. Salakaar
This gripping spy thriller, streaming on JioHotstar since early August, shifts between 1978 and the present, following a deep-cover spy on a decades-long mission to stop a nuclear threat.
Mouni roy and Naveen Kasturia lead a taut, patriotic story that's hard to pause once you start.
6. Mandala Murders
Netflix’s late July release is a chilling crime thriller set in the unsettling town of Charandaspur. Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla play detectives hunting a cult-linked string of ritualistic murders that teeter between psychological horror and supernatural mystery.
Compiled by Saara Dudeja