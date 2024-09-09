            

      Zee Learn sinks 2% as COO resigns, down 22% in one month

      Himanshu Yagnik's resigned from his position as COO to pursue his interests outside the organization.

      By  MoneycontrolSep 9, 2024 11:08 AM
      Zee Learn sinks 2% as COO resigns, down 22% in one month
      "After a long association, I have decided to move out to pursue my interests outside the organization. I sincerely request that you kindly accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from my position as Chief Operating Officer of Zee Learn Limited," said Himanshu Yagnik, the former COO, in a letter to the CEO. (Image source: Official website)

      Zee Learn shares drop two percent in early trade on September 9, after COO Himanshu Yagnik resigns from his position.

      According to a filing with the exchanges, the reason for Himanshu Yagnik's resignation from the position of Chief Operating Officer is due to his willingness to pursue his interests outside the organization.

      At 9.50 am, shares of Zee Learn were down almost two percent at Rs 8.18 per share. Over the past month, shares of Zee Learn have plunged over 22 percent in trade.

      "After a long association, I have decided to move out to pursue my interests outside the organization. I sincerely request that you kindly accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from my position as Chief Operating Officer of Zee Learn Limited," said Himanshu Yagnik, the former COO, in a letter to the CEO.

      "I request you to please accept my resignation and relieve me from my duties and responsibilities. My last day of working shall be September 06, 2024," he added.

      During the financial year 2023-24, Zee Learn's revenue clocked in at Rs 252.63 crore, higher by 33 percent compared to the previous financial year. The company's EBITDA jumped 55 percent to Rs 86.86 crore.

      "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our offerings and expanding our market presence," said the CEO in the firm's annual report, adding, "Notably, our EBITDA margin improved significantly from 29 percent to 34 percent, highlighting our operational efficiency, ability to drive profitability and expertise to gain a competitive edge over our peers."


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 9, 2024 11:08 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Yum Brands' Mohit Kumar joins Mars as the new head of media

      Yum Brands' Mohit Kumar joins Mars as the new head of media

      Brand Makers

      Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India

      Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India

      Brand Makers

      Who is Mike Jatania - the Indian-origin tycoon who saved The Body Shop?

      Who is Mike Jatania - the Indian-origin tycoon who saved The Body Shop?

      Brand Makers

      Simply Speaking: Shorts #1 - The "flop" that became a global hit

      Simply Speaking: Shorts #1 - The "flop" that became a global hit

      Brand Makers

      Zomato-backed Magicpin eyes $100 million annual run rate by year-end: Founder Anshoo Sharma

      Zomato-backed Magicpin eyes $100 million annual run rate by year-end: Founder Anshoo Sharma

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Dentsu Creative, Philips India, FCB Group India and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, Dentsu Creative, Philips India, FCB Group India and more

      Brand Makers

      Digital has brought an over-emphasis on performance marketing: Arvind R P, McDonald’s India

      Digital has brought an over-emphasis on performance marketing: Arvind R P, McDonald’s India