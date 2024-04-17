ZEE’s Punit Goenka elevates key leaders while assuming charge of all critical businesses including Domestic Broadcast

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s Board of Directors, on April 17, approved the streamlined organization structure proposed by the MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, which is in line with his strategic plan focused on enhancing the performance and profitability levels across the Company.

In a statement, ZEE shared that the organization structure has been designed with "speed and agility at the forefront, in order to nurture collaboration and leverage synergies amongst the core business segments which include Broadcast, Digital, Movies and Music."

Key team members across businesses have been promoted as part of the new structure. Goenka, who is MD and CEO will assume direct charge of the critical business verticals including the Domestic Broadcast Business.

Siju Prabhakaran, who led the South cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of the West cluster. Samrat Ghosh, who led the East cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of North & Premium cluster. Ruchir Tiwari will continue to lead the Hindi Movies cluster, with a sharp focus on quality entertainment. Vishnu Shankar will continue to lead &TV and the FTA segment.

Ashish Sehgal will be responsible for Integrated Advertisement Sales for the Broadcast and Digital business. In this enhanced role, for the Digital business revenue, Sehgal will also report into Amit Goenka. (For the Broadcast business revenue he will continue to report into the MD and CEO).

Amit Goenka will continue to lead the Digital Business for the Company, taking direct charge of original content (including movies). He will assume additional charge of the International Broadcast Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations & Engineering, leveraging synergies between the business segments to drive higher growth. In this role, he will continue to report to Punit Goenka.

Umesh Bansal will lead the Movies business for the Company, again, reporting to MD and CEO. Anurag Bedi will continue to lead the Music business and enhance the vertical’s contribution to the Company’s bottom-line. He will continue to report into the MD and CEO. All Corporate Functions will continue to report to Punit Goenka. The new structure is effective immediately.

R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE, said, “The Board has reviewed and approved the lean organization structure proposed by the MD & CEO, which aims at streamlining the organization and improving efficiencies across the business. The strong and capable set of leaders identified for each core business segment in the lateral structure, are highly reflective of the Company’s deep bench strength and ensure that the Company remains well-positioned for the future. We are confident that a lean team under the leadership of Punit, will enable the Company to achieve its set goals and priorities for the future, further generating higher value for the shareholders.”