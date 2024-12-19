Zepto elevates Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO - Zepto Cafe

            

In his new role, Shashank Shekhar Sharma will oversee Café operations, footprint expansion, equipment procurement, quality control, and the end-to-end customer experience of Zepto Café.

Dec 19, 2024
Sharma brings almost two decades of experience in driving business transformation and scaling operations.

Zepto announces the elevation of Shashank Shekhar Sharma to the company’s C-Suite as CXO Zepto Café, effective December 2024. In his new role, Sharma will oversee Café operations, footprint expansion, equipment procurement, quality control, and the end-to-end customer experience of Zepto Café.

Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, shared, “Shashank is a top-tier operator. I have had the personal privilege of learning from his combination of detail-oriented execution, strategic clarity, and most importantly, unrelenting obsession with the customer. Zepto Café has been built ground up by him and I believe he has it in him to build one of the largest food QSR businesses in India.”

Sharma who has been building Zepto cafe since inception stated, “I am thrilled to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Zepto Café. The online café model represents a paradigm shift in how urban India enjoys food and beverages, combining convenience, speed, and quality. As we introduce new menu items to the selection, we will remain meticulous in curating assortments that meet our high standards of Quality Consistency and taste. I look forward to working with our talented teams, sellers and partners to build on this success and continue delighting users with exceptional experiences.”

