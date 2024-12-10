Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez quits; Chandan Mendiratta to be Chief Culture Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Martin Dinesh Gomez, who led Zepto as chief human resources officer, has stepped down from his position.
A Moneycontrol report states that Zepto's co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha is handling the HR operations, and will also look after hiring and other related tasks. Chandan Mendiratta, who is the chief brand officer and chief culture officer will head the other HR functions, report added quoting sources familiar with the matter. Mendiratta used to head brand marketing at Zomato which owns Zepto's rival quick-commerce platform, Blinkit.
"Gomez now joins a growing list of top executives who have left Zepto in recent months. In June, Manik Oberoi, former VP, Growth and Retention at Zepto also quit the firm. That was after Viral Jhaveri, ex chief business officer and chief growth officer left Zepto in June after a two-and-a-half year stint. Similarly, Ashish Shah, former Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance left Zepto," the Moneycontrol report pointed out.
Gomez, who had joined Zepto in February 2024, started his career at Titan Industries. He went on to work at Aditi Technologies, Talisma Corporation, Sapient Corporation, Accenture, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters and Amazon.
As Accenture's former general manager - HR, Gomez's key responsibilities included employee engagement, retention, scheduling function for the business vertical and implementation of all people processes.