            

Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez quits; Chandan Mendiratta to be Chief Culture Officer

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha will handle some of Gomez’s tasks, Zepto’s chief brand officer Chandan Mendiratta will head the other human resource (HR) functions as Chief Culture Officer, Moneycontrol reports.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2024 9:25 AM
Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez quits; Chandan Mendiratta to be Chief Culture Officer
Martin Dinesh Gomez, who had joined ZeptMartin Dinesh Gomez, who had joined Zepto this year in February, had started his career at Titan Industries. Then, he went on to work across Aditi Technologies, Talisma Corporation, Sapient Corporation, Accenture, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters and Amazon. (From left to right: Martin Dinesh Gomez and Chandan Mendiratta) this year in February, had started his career at Titan Industries. Then, he went on to work across Aditi Technologies, Talisma Corporation, Sapient Corporation, Accenture, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters and Amazon.

Martin Dinesh Gomez, who led Zepto as chief human resources officer, has stepped down from his position.

A Moneycontrol report states that Zepto's co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha is handling the HR operations, and will also look after hiring and other related tasks. Chandan Mendiratta, who is the chief brand officer and chief culture officer will head the other HR functions, report added quoting sources familiar with the matter. Mendiratta used to head brand marketing at Zomato which owns Zepto's rival quick-commerce platform, Blinkit.

"Gomez now joins a growing list of top executives who have left Zepto in recent months. In June, Manik Oberoi, former VP, Growth and Retention at Zepto also quit the firm. That was after Viral Jhaveri, ex chief business officer and chief growth officer left Zepto in June after a two-and-a-half year stint. Similarly, Ashish Shah, former Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance left Zepto," the Moneycontrol report pointed out.

Gomez, who had joined Zepto in February 2024, started his career at Titan Industries. He went on to work at Aditi Technologies, Talisma Corporation, Sapient Corporation, Accenture, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters and Amazon.

As Accenture's former general manager - HR, Gomez's key responsibilities included employee engagement, retention, scheduling function for the business vertical and implementation of all people processes.


Tags
First Published on Dec 10, 2024 3:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Veeba Foods' Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a new investor

Veeba Foods' Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a new investor

Brand Makers

EXCLUSIVE: After Swiggy, Sidharth Malhotra invests in OYO

EXCLUSIVE: After Swiggy, Sidharth Malhotra invests in OYO

Brand Makers

India's social media buzz: WhatsApp, Amazon, Netflix, and Ola emerge as top mentions in 2024

India's social media buzz: WhatsApp, Amazon, Netflix, and Ola emerge as top mentions in 2024

Brand Makers

Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI Division

Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI Division

Brand Makers

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal

Brand Makers

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer

Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer

Brand Makers

JetSynthesys' Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures as Partner

JetSynthesys' Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures as Partner