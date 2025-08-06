Google's new "Storybook" AI tool creates illustrated stories, but with quirky results

Google has launched a new "Storybook" feature within its Gemini AI chatbot, allowing users to create 10-page illustrated stories simply by describing them. While the tool offers a promising way to generate customized content for children, it's already showing some of the bizarre quirks often associated with AI-generated art.

The feature lets users select specific art styles—including claymation, anime, and comics—and even upload their own images for the AI to reference. Gemini can then create a story with short paragraphs of text and accompanying illustrations, which it can also read aloud.

However, a closer look at the stories reveals some strange inconsistencies. One story about a catfish in an aquarium generated an image of a fish with a human arm. Other examples include an AI-generated image of spaghetti sauce that resembled a "cartoon crime scene" and a TV screen shown on the wrong side in a picture of a mother and son.

Even in Google’s own promotional video for the feature, an AI image shows a woman "building a spaceship" while holding a wrench and making tapping noises, a scene described as having an odd, illogical quality.