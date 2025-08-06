Titan eyes Gulf as strategic export hub amid U.S.-India trade tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
Titan Company, a Tata Group flagship, is exploring a shift in its manufacturing footprint to the Gulf, aiming to future-proof its global supply chain and capitalize on favorable trade routes amid rising geopolitical uncertainties, Reuters reported.
As per the Reuters report, Managing Director C.K. Venkataraman revealed that the Middle East, specifically countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is being considered as a manufacturing base to serve the U.S. market, where Titan’s premium jewellery and watch brands are expanding.
The move aligns with Titan’s recent announcement of a $283 million acquisition of a majority stake in Dubai-based luxury retailer Damas, which operates 146 stores across the Gulf. While the deal was initiated before recent U.S. trade shifts, it now holds added strategic weight.
The company’s interest in the Gulf is partly driven by escalating trade frictions between Washington and New Delhi, which recently saw U.S. President Donald Trump impose a surprise 25% tariff on Indian imports and threaten further hikes over India’s energy ties with Russia. By contrast, goods from the United Arab Emirates currently face a lower 10% tariff under baseline U.S. rates, creating a window of opportunity for cost-efficient exports.
Meanwhile, Titan’s American ambitions are growing. Its flagship brand Tanishq already has stores in the U.S. and is planning a broader rollout, while CaratLane, its diamond-focused brand, entered the U.S. market in October 2024.
The Gulf, with its access to global markets, skilled expatriate workforce, and supportive trade treaties, could become a key enabler in Titan’s global strategy, blending market expansion with manufacturing resilience.
