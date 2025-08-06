Britannia delivers Rs 520 crore profit in Q1 FY26 on strong rusk, wafers demand

ADVERTISEMENT
Britannia reported a 3% rise in profit to Rs 520 crore in Quarter 1 for the fiscal year 2026. The bread and biscuit manufacturer's consolidated sales surged to Rs 4,535 crore during the same period.
According to Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Britannia, the 10% jump in Q1 sales was driven by agile servicing to key stores, and operational efficiencies, along with a surge in consumption for Rusk, Wafers, and Croissant across both urban and rural markets.
"Our performance during the quarter underscores the effectiveness of our focused execution strategy, which entailed maximizing value from existing outlets, enabling more agile servicing to key stores, and driving operational efficiencies across our extensive distribution network, leading to a growth of 10% in sales along with robust double-digit growth across our four focus states and in adjacent bakery categories such as Rusk, Wafers, and Croissant. “Marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets — underpinned by moderating inflation, helped us go back to double-digit growth after the last few periods," Berry mentioned.
He said Britannia will continue its focus on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory while protecting margins. Besides, investment in brand building and innovation will also continue, Berry added.
During Q1 FY26, Britannia's rusk and milkshakes businesses witnessed double-digit growth across all channels, fuelled by strong distribution despite seasonal headwinds. Wafers also witnessed 2.7x growth in the same period.
The company said it will focus on investing behind key brands and scale up innovations in the upcoming quarters to sustain sales momentum.
Britannia is also heavily leveraging distribution to ramp up sales. According to the stock exchange filing, the company has planned to directly grow its presence in the rural market, extract in a better way from the existing distribution infrastructure, revamping its sales program in urban markjets and ramping up product launches on ecommerce platforms.