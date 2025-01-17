            
Apple launches dedicated store app for India to enhance shopping experience

The app will complement Apple's physical stores in Mumbai and New Delhi, with additional locations planned in other cities.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 1:36 PM
The Apple Store app brings a wide array of features designed to streamline the shopping experience. It includes dedicated tabs to explore the latest Apple products, accessories, and services.

Apple on Friday unveiled its official Apple Store app for India, aimed at delivering a more personalized and seamless shopping experience for its customers, according to media reports.

The app, which is available to existing Apple users in the country, offers tailored product recommendations and enhances the overall purchasing journey. With the launch of the app, Apple is complementing its growing presence through physical flagship stores, which opened in 2023 in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The tech giant also announced plans for more retail locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

The Apple Store app brings a wide array of features designed to streamline the shopping experience. It includes dedicated tabs to explore the latest Apple products, accessories, and services. Customers can also learn about essential retail programs like Apple Trade In and financing options, the report added.

A standout feature of the app is the "For You" tab, which organizes timely recommendations and information based on the user's preferences, offering a more curated shopping experience. Users can easily access their saved items for a quick review and purchase.

Additionally, the app provides flexible delivery options, including home delivery or in-store pickup services. Once a product is purchased, the "Go Further" tab connects customers with Apple Specialists for online Personnel Setup sessions, helping them set up their new products, added the report.

The app also allows users to engrave their AirPods, iPads, Apple Pencils, and AirTags with names, initials, emojis, and numbers in eight different languages at no extra charge.


First Published on Jan 17, 2025 1:36 PM

