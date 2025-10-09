Bombay HC bars cab operators from using Reliance’s ‘Jio’ trademark

ADVERTISEMENT
the Bombay High Court has restrained a group of cab operators from using the ‘Jio’ trademark, reinforcing the brand’s legal protection as a well-known mark in India, Bar and Bench reported.
Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, while hearing Reliance Industries Limited v. Asif Ahmed & Ors., granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of RIL after the company challenged the use of the domain name [www.jiocabs.com](http://www.jiocabs.com) and a logo featuring the name ‘Jio’.
The court observed that the ‘Jio’ name has already been recognised in multiple judgments as a well-known and protected trademark of Reliance. “The strength of the prima facie case in favour of the Plaintiff is strongly underlined. The continued usage of a well-known and protected brand name would indeed cause grave injury,” Justice Sundaresan noted.
RIL, represented by advocate Vinod Bhagat, argued that the defendants were operating taxi services in Dehradun and Delhi using the ‘Jio’ name and artwork deceptively similar to the company’s original logo and design.
Bhagat further informed the court that following the service of the suit, the defendants appeared to have changed their brand identity and modified their website content. Accessing [www.jiocabs.com](http://www.jiocabs.com) now redirects users to a different page, indicating that the operators might have withdrawn the infringing content.
However, since the domain name remains active and under the defendants’ control, the High Court deemed it necessary to pass a restraining order. It barred the defendants and other cab operators from using the ‘Jio’ name or any deceptively similar mark, label, or artwork across their services or promotional material.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on **November 28**.