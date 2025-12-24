Goldman Sachs CEO says hiring is about being smart enough, not the smartest

He emphasised that resilience, judgement and the ability to handle real-world situations are critical qualities, and that life experience and adaptability carry greater weight than pure academic excellence.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon has said he does not seek to hire the smartest person in the world, instead prioritising candidates who are smart enough and possess the life skills required to succeed in high-pressure environments, according to a report by Fortune. His remarks come amid a broader debate among global business leaders questioning the belief that elite academic credentials necessarily translate into long-term workplace success.

Solomon stated that intellectual brilliance on its own is not a reliable indicator of sustained performance within the firm. Speaking on Sequoia Capital’s Long Strange Trip podcast, he said candidates need to be smart enough but added that the smartest person without a broader set of attributes would struggle to navigate Goldman Sachs and would be unlikely to succeed over the long run.

He emphasised that resilience, judgement and the ability to handle real-world situations are critical qualities, and that life experience and adaptability carry greater weight than pure academic excellence. Solomon also said experience cannot be taught and becomes especially important in large organisations during challenging periods rather than when conditions are smooth, as difficult judgements are required when obstacles arise.

His views reflect a wider shift in corporate hiring practices, with more chief executives acknowledging that emotional intelligence, practical decision-making and the ability to manage uncertainty are essential traits in modern workplaces, particularly in fast-changing and high-pressure industries.

Solomon’s stance aligns with similar views expressed by Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, who has repeatedly dismissed the notion that prestigious educational backgrounds guarantee superior performance. Buffett has said he does not consider where candidates went to university, or whether they attended college at all.

According to Fortune, Warren Buffett highlighted this approach during Berkshire Hathaway’s acquisition of recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River in 2005, when he praised chief executive Pete Leigl for outperforming competitors despite not having attended a top-tier academic institution. In his 2025 annual letter to shareholders, Buffett stated that while many great managers come from famous universities, there are also many who benefited from attending less prestigious institutions or not completing formal education.

Buffett has also pointed to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as an example, noting that one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs built a global technology company without finishing college.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 4:52 PM