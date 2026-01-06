CARS24 acquires CarInfo to strengthen vehicle data and ownership services

Vikram Chopra, founder and chief executive officer, CARS24, said fragmented and hard-to-access vehicle data remains a persistent pain point for Indian vehicle owners.

Used-car marketplace CARS24 has acquired CarInfo, a vehicle information and management platform, in a move aimed at simplifying how Indian consumers access and manage vehicle-related data. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, and CarInfo will continue to operate as a standalone app with its existing team, according to media reports.

Vikram Chopra, founder and chief executive officer, CARS24, said fragmented and hard-to-access vehicle data remains a persistent pain point for Indian vehicle owners.

He noted that managing vehicles—whether cars or two-wheelers—has long been complex, with critical information scattered across multiple systems. CarInfo, he said, was built to make vehicle information instantly accessible while reducing cognitive load, enabling owners to find what they need quickly and easily.

Founded to simplify access to vehicle-related information, CarInfo allows users to view registration details, insurance status, pollution certificates, challans, FASTag information, and key documents in one place, according to a Moneycontrol report.

As per Chopra, the platform currently serves over 12 million users every month.

Read More: Cars24 chief urges tougher curbs on vehicle use as Delhi’s air quality deteriorates

CARS24 began as an auction-led marketplace helping individual car owners sell vehicles to dealers. Over time, it has expanded into used-car buying, inspections, RC transfers, financing, and allied services.

In recent years, the company has increasingly repositioned itself as a broader automotive platform spanning multiple stages of the vehicle lifecycle.

In April 2025, CARS24 had also acquired automotive community forum Team-BHP, known for its strict moderation and non-commercial stance. The platform was retained as an independent entity, with CARS24 backing its technology and long-term growth.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 12:47 PM