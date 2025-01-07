CCI finds Pernod Ricard pushing retailers to promote its whisky brand, documents reveal: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
In December, antitrust investigators raided the offices of Pernod Ricard, the French liquor giant, after uncovering evidence that the company had colluded with retailers in Telangana state to promote its whisky brand while sidelining a competitor, Reuters reported, citing a government document it reviewed.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation was sparked by a complaint filed in 2022 by Radico Khaitan, a rival, which accused Pernod Ricard of coordinating with retailers to prevent them from stocking Radico's whisky. Pernod, which produces well-known brands such as Chivas Regal, responded in a statement to Reuters, asserting that it complies fully with laws and was unaware of any official document detailing the ongoing antitrust inquiry.
The raid and subsequent probe are the latest legal and regulatory hurdles for Pernod in India, its largest market by volume. The company is already contesting a $250 million tax demand in India, which accuses it of undervaluing imports, and is also under scrutiny for potential violations of New Delhi’s liquor policies.
Given the complexity of the case, the investigation is expected to take several months, and Pernod will have the opportunity to challenge any findings.