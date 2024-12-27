            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • coca-cola-replaces-pepsi-at-dominos-jubilant-foodworks-signs-mou-with-coca-cola-for-beverage-supply-51732

Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s; Jubilant FoodWorks signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverage supply

This strategic alliance comes on the heels of a recent investment by Jubilant Bhartia Group in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (HCCHL), Coca-Cola’s largest bottling arm in India.

By  Storyboard18Dec 27, 2024 9:15 AM
Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s; Jubilant FoodWorks signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverage supply
With this new deal, Coca-Cola’s extensive range of sparkling beverages will now replace PepsiCo’s offerings in Domino’s and Popeyes outlets.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the operator of Domino’s and Popeyes in India and neighboring markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Coca-Cola Company to procure sparkling beverages from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers, the company stated in its exchange filings. This move marks a significant shift in JFL’s beverage partnership, as it transitions from its existing agreement with PepsiCo, which has been the beverage partner for Domino’s in India since 2018.

Under the MoU, JFL will source a range of sparkling beverages, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, and other products from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers. The partnership also outlines joint marketing activities for the beverage products to be conducted in the ordinary course of business. A formal master agreement is expected to be executed on April 1, 2025, based on the terms and conditions outlined in the MoU.

“We are excited to enter into this new partnership with Coca-Cola India. This collaboration will significantly enhance our consumer offerings and allow us to deliver a wider array of sparkling beverages across our restaurants,” said Jubilant FoodWorks in an exchange filing.

This strategic alliance comes on the heels of a recent investment by Jubilant Bhartia Group in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (HCCHL), Coca-Cola’s largest bottling arm in India. Through its subsidiary, Jubilant Beverages Ltd., Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a 40 percent stake in HCCBL earlier this month.

In India, PepsiCo had been supplying its portfolio of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, Mirinda, and Lipton Ice Tea, to Domino’s outlets across the country. However, with this new deal, Coca-Cola’s extensive range of sparkling beverages will now replace PepsiCo’s offerings in Domino’s and Popeyes outlets.

Jubilant FoodWorks operates a wide portfolio of quick-service restaurants (QSR) in India and several international markets. In addition to its ownership of Domino’s and Popeyes, Jubilant FoodWorks also holds franchise rights for Dunkin’ Donuts in India and operates other brands such as Hong’s Kitchen and the Turkish café brand, COFFY.


Tags
First Published on Dec 27, 2024 9:15 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

How it Works

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

64% young dog owners and 60% young cat owners find pets as mental health allies: Report

Brand Makers

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Financial transactions at Mahakumbh anticipated to be between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore

Brand Marketing

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

Zepto: What kept Indians awake at night (and beyond)?

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India

2025 - The Year Of...: First-party data, mindful hedonism in premiumization, gaming, says Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: Authenticity, co-creation, purpose-driven campaigns, says Sai Narayan, Policybazaar

2025 - The Year Of...: Authenticity, co-creation, purpose-driven campaigns, says Sai Narayan, Policybazaar

Brand Makers

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029

Tata Group sets ambitious goal to create 500,000 jobs in manufacturing by 2029