Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s; Jubilant FoodWorks signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverage supply

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the operator of Domino’s and Popeyes in India and neighboring markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Coca-Cola Company to procure sparkling beverages from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers, the company stated in its exchange filings. This move marks a significant shift in JFL’s beverage partnership, as it transitions from its existing agreement with PepsiCo, which has been the beverage partner for Domino’s in India since 2018.

Under the MoU, JFL will source a range of sparkling beverages, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, and other products from Coca-Cola’s authorized bottlers. The partnership also outlines joint marketing activities for the beverage products to be conducted in the ordinary course of business. A formal master agreement is expected to be executed on April 1, 2025, based on the terms and conditions outlined in the MoU.

“We are excited to enter into this new partnership with Coca-Cola India. This collaboration will significantly enhance our consumer offerings and allow us to deliver a wider array of sparkling beverages across our restaurants,” said Jubilant FoodWorks in an exchange filing.

This strategic alliance comes on the heels of a recent investment by Jubilant Bhartia Group in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (HCCHL), Coca-Cola’s largest bottling arm in India. Through its subsidiary, Jubilant Beverages Ltd., Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a 40 percent stake in HCCBL earlier this month.

In India, PepsiCo had been supplying its portfolio of beverages, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, Mirinda, and Lipton Ice Tea, to Domino’s outlets across the country. However, with this new deal, Coca-Cola’s extensive range of sparkling beverages will now replace PepsiCo’s offerings in Domino’s and Popeyes outlets.