Cool Profits: Ice Cream brands scoop up sales with digital-first advertising

With summer arriving earlier and temperatures climbing, ice cream brands are intensifying their advertising efforts to capture surging seasonal demand. From nostalgia-driven television campaigns to viral social media strategies, brands are investing heavily in enticing consumers to indulge in frozen treats at the peak of the season.

“The early onset of summer this year has already resulted in a 30-40% increase in demand for these categories across various channels compared to last year,” said Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy. “In response, we have expanded our production capacities, strengthened our cold chain infrastructure, and introduced over 25 new products across categories.”

India’s ice cream market is witnessing steady growth, expanding annually at a rate of 12-15%, according to consulting firm Technopak. The industry is expected to surge from $3.4 billion in fiscal year 2023 to more than $5 billion by 2025, making it an attractive opportunity for investors and industry players alike.

Market intelligence platform Statista projects that India’s ice cream market will generate $2.43 billion in revenue in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 3.81% through 2030. Per capita revenue is expected to reach $1.66 in 2025, while total market volume is estimated to rise to 751.79 million kilograms by 2030, with a modest 0.5% growth anticipated in 2026.

A new era of flavor and strategy

As brands vie for consumer attention, product innovation and strategic partnerships are key differentiators. Havmor Ice Cream, for instance, has introduced a range of flavors inspired by global dessert trends, including the Lotte Krunch Bar, Biscotti Ice Cream, and Mud Cake Ice Cream Cake. “For fruit lovers, we are enhancing our lineup with Mahabaleshwar Strawberry and Sitafal Ice Cream,” said Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing at Havmor Ice Cream. The company has also leveraged its partnership with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to introduce a limited-edition Choco Vanilla Cricket Ball Ice Cream.

Baskin-Robbins, meanwhile, is expanding its offerings with a new line of gelatos. “Our sales are highly seasonal, with 60% occurring in the first half of the financial year, so we allocate the bulk of our advertising budget between March and August,” said Mohit Khattar, CEO of Graviss Foods Pvt. Ltd., which operates Baskin-Robbins in India. The company has increased its marketing spend by 20% this year, focusing primarily on digital and social media campaigns rather than IPL sponsorships.

While some brands lean into digital marketing, others are adopting a multi-platform approach. “We have strategically increased our ad spending this summer, leveraging IPL sponsorships, high-impact digital content, and out-of-home activations,” Verma said. “Our media mix includes traditional mediums like television and retail point-of-sale marketing, alongside social media, YouTube, and quick commerce channels.”

Role of q-comm in growth

Online food delivery platforms have emerged as a crucial growth driver for the industry, allowing brands to expand their reach and cater to impulse-driven purchases. Baskin-Robbins generates 30% of its revenue from platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, while the remaining 70% comes from brick-and-mortar stores. “As part of our expansion strategy, we plan to increase our footprint from 1,000 stores to an additional 100-120 stores in the next financial year,” Khattar said, adding that the company anticipates year-over-year growth of 20%.

Q-commerce integration is also reshaping marketing strategies. “We are collaborating with platforms like Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt, and Zepto to offer exclusive deals,” Verma said. Digital advertising and quick commerce are delivering strong returns on investment, he noted, by driving direct sales and impulse purchases.