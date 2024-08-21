Decathlon to invest €100 Million in India, aiming for major retail expansion

Decathlon, the renowned global sports brand, has unveiled plans to invest 100 Million Euros in India over the next five years, underscoring its commitment to one of the world's most dynamic markets. This substantial investment is geared towards expanding Decathlon's retail footprint, enhancing digital engagement, and upscaling local manufacturing, marking India as a critical growth market for the company.

With this strategic move, Decathlon aims to increase its number of stores across India from currently 127 to 190, highlighting its ambitious vision for long-term growth in the country. Beyond mere business expansion, the company is focused on fostering a culture of sports participation and advancing sustainable development, in line with its global mission to "Move People Through the Wonders of Sport."

Steve Dykes, Global Chief Retail and Countries Officer at Decathlon, emphasized the significance of India in the company's global strategy. "India is a cornerstone of Decathlon's global ambition. Its vibrant market and talented workforce present unprecedented opportunities. We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people's lives through sports," Dykes stated.

As part of its strategy, Decathlon plans to enhance its retail operations, bolster local production, and promote sports culture nationwide. Currently, around 8% of Decathlon's global product range, including all cricket bats accessories, and most hockey equipment, is produced in India. With the new investment, the company intends to increase the share of Indian-made products to 85% by 2026, further establishing India as a key manufacturing hub.

Sustainability is also at the forefront of Decathlon's plans. The company aims to transition its Indian manufacturing facilities to green energy, with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 50%. Additionally, Decathlon will also adopt circular economy models to reinforce its commitment to sustainable practices.

Decathlon's investment in India extends beyond economic growth, with a focus on increasing access to sports and creating employment opportunities. Initiatives like "Play for Practice" aim to nurture a culture of sports participation throughout the country.