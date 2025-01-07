            
Dell unveils an Apple-style rebrand to spark renewed excitement for PCs

Computer giant retires decades-old names in favour of simplified tiers at annual CES showcase.

By  Storyboard18Jan 7, 2025 3:28 PM
Gone are legacy labels such as “XPS” and “Inspiron,” replaced by a streamlined naming system that features three tiers: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

Dell Technologies is rebranding its personal computers in a style closely reminiscent of Apple Inc.'s naming conventions, a move the company hopes will reinvigorate PC sales, according to a Bloomberg report.

Dell executives unveiled the new approach on Monday, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the report added.

The PC market has been sluggish—after an initial surge in sales during the early stages of the pandemic—leading companies like Dell, HP Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. to seek novel ways to encourage consumer upgrades. The end of support for Microsoft Corp.'s Windows 10, along with the increasing prominence of AI-optimized systems, are among the factors expected to drive renewed interest in newer machines.

Dell pointed out that the terms “Pro” and “Max” are not proprietary and noting the results of research involving “tens of thousands of customers."

Notably exempt from the renaming is Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused subsidiary, which the company acquired in 2006. Many of the upcoming Dell-branded devices will include neural processing units—chips designed to handle artificial intelligence tasks—reflecting the growing influence of AI on computing.


First Published on Jan 7, 2025 3:26 PM

