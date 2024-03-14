Diageo India's Black and White Ginger Ale turns exclusive partner for Zomato Live's Zomaland Season 4

Black and White Ginger Ale by Diageo India partnered with Zomato Live for Zomaland Season 4 as its exclusive experience partner. India’s food and culture carnival Zomaland, kicked off this season in Pune, traveling to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderaba, Mumbai and Kolkata. It's currently making its way to the last stop of this season, Bangalore. As part of the partnership across cities, Diageo will bring back its culinary experience: Table for Everyone, Bailey’s corner and chef-curated culinary experiences.

The ‘Table for Everyone’ by Black & White Ginger Ale returns to Zomaland with a culinary experience in partnership with two celebrated chefs, Megha Kohli and Nishant Choubey. Set to host a truly engaging experience against the famous Zomaland Ferris Wheel, festival attendees can find the Table for Everyone spreading the magic of sharing.

Shweta Jain, chief business development officer: luxury, reserve & craft - India & South Asia at Diageo is super excited about this partnership and shared, “The essence of ‘Table for Everyone’ is rooted in the magic of a shared experience. Black and White Ginger Ale is at the center of creating a literal and metaphoric table where diversity of thought and experience is not just shared but celebrated. The Table for Everyone is where expression in any and every form takes place and great curated food becomes a perfect accompaniment. Furthering this philosophy, we are excited to bring the Table For Everyone experience back to Zomalanad across 8 cities with some of the finest Chef extraordinaires from across the country."

Zeenah Vilcassim, chief executive officer, Zomato Live, said, “Building on last year’s success, our collaboration with Diageo is aimed at creating conversations and nurturing communities that have an impact. Food has been the universal language of love and community; and through this initiative we hope to manifest a space where the act of sharing, sparks dialogues among Zomalanders. The Table For Everyone is a safe space for people to break bread over their differences and similarities, all the while discovering rare gastronomical delights!”