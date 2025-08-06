Trump walks back 100% tariff threat on Russian oil buyers, says ‘never mentioned a percentage’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has distanced himself from his earlier threat to impose 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, claiming at a White House press conference on August 5 that he “never said a percentage.”

“We’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow,” Trump said, while addressing media during an event focused on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The statement marks a shift from Trump’s comments in July, where he had warned of 100% secondary tariffs on nations importing Russian oil unless Moscow agrees to a major peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days—a deadline that runs into early September.

Reacting to Trump’s comments, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned against straining ties with India, calling it a key strategic partner. Haley criticised Trump for threatening India while offering a 90-day tariff pause to China, the largest buyer of both Russian and Iranian oil.

“Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India,” she said, emphasising the need for balanced diplomacy.