EaseMyTrip acquires ETrav Tech Limited

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platforms, announces making a strategic investment in E Trav Tech Limited consisting of 4.94 percent (post allotment) paid-up equity share capital of ETrav Tech Limited. As a part of the brand’s expansion strategy to diversify its portfolio, the acquisition translated as a cash deal.

The primary objective of this strategic investment is to acquire a minority interest and strengthen EaseMyTrip’s B2B segment offerings, catering to the diverse requirements of its corporate clients.

Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are aiming at diversifying our portfolio in the non-air segments. After investing in hotels, we now intend to enhance our services for our corporate clientele, and investment with ETrav Tech Limited will be pivotal in the same. Leveraging their tech capabilities and expertise in dealing with B2B clients, we are confident to service our corporate clients better with improved offerings. Strategic decisions like these mark a milestone in our journey and fortify our commitment to providing seamless travel experiences for our customers, backed by innovation and technology.”