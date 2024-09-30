Foot Locker to make its India debut in October

Foot Locker is set for the inauguration of its omnichannel launch in India on October 19th with Metro Brands Ltd operating Foot Locker physical stores and Nykaa Fashion operating the e-commerce business.

The Foot Locker store format in India will extend itself to the brand’s globally launched Reimagined concept, creating a state-of-the-art retail shopping experience for Indian consumers and sneakerheads. The first store at Select City Walk has been conceptualized to offer an interactive, and intuitive consumer journey.

In tandem with the physical store launch, Nykaa Fashion will translate this into the digital ecosystem, offering an online shopping journey that reflects the innovation of the in-store experience through its Foot Locker website as well as the Shop-in-Shop on the Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man platforms.

Customer centric programs such as India’s FLX(TRA) Rewards Program are also part of the brand experience. Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, through their licensing arrangements with Foot Locker, will bring closer access and provide convenience for Indian consumers. To extend a holistic experience, customers can personalize their sneakers at the Sneaker Hub and protect their favorite kicks with sneaker care brands like Crep.

Commenting on the launch of India’s first Foot Locker store, Peter Scaturro, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning & Growth of Foot Locker, Inc., said, “Bringing Foot Locker to India, via licensing arrangements with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion. India’s vibrant sneaker culture offers a unique opportunity for Foot Locker to become a leading brand in the market. With our Foot Locker Reimagined concept, we aim to elevate the sneaker experience by blending innovation and technology in an immersive environment. Together with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, we’re thrilled to inspire and empower Indian sneakerheads to express their individuality and connect with the Heart of Sneakers.”

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Limited said, "With India's athleisure market expanding rapidly, the strategic relationship between Metro Brands Ltd, Foot Locker Inc, and Nykaa is a huge step in leveraging this tremendous opportunity. The commitment to customers and community is deeply rooted in Foot Locker’s ethos, and with Metro’s deep understanding of Indian consumers, we are excited to shape the next generation of sneaker culture, making the shopping experience more conversational and enriching for sneaker enthusiasts.”