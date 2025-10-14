From Villages to Viral: When creators put hidden gems on the tour‑ist trail

A content creator, JP Gold, from Koomapatty, a village in Tamil Nadu, turned his humble home into a buzzing tourist spot. How did he do it? Through one Instagram reel.

By consistently showcasing its raw beauty, culture, and charm, he captured hearts online and drew attention to his hometown. With that one video going viral, not only did his follower count soar past 200,000, but his village began experiencing a small tourism boom. People started visiting, local incomes rose.

Indirectly, the content creator not only helped boost Indian tourism, but also contributed to making his village known.

Rightly so, acknowledging how social media influencers can play an important role in boosting the tourism industry, in June, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced the government’s intent to collaborate with them in order to promote hidden gems and major destinations across the country.

Content creators: How vital for tourism?

Aditya Gurwara, co-founder of Qoruz (brand alliances), highlighted that state tourism boards now allocate anywhere between Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 2 crore annually for creator partnerships.

National campaigns such as “Dekho Apna Desh” dedicate an influencer spends of Rs 5 crore‑10 crore. Travel brands and OTAs like MakeMyTrip and Airbnb assign 15 percent‑25 percent of their total marketing budgets to creators.

According to Aman Narula, chief operating officer at Mad Influence, Indian tourism boards allocate 10 percent‑20 percent of their digital marketing budgets to influencer campaigns. For example, Kerala Tourism has long leveraged content creators to promote “God’s Own Country” by investing in curated influencer trips. Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s #MPKiKhoj campaign with creators helped spotlight heritage towns like Orchha and Mandu.

“Airbnb’s campaigns with Indian travel creators brought homestays in Goa and Himachal Pradesh into mainstream preference. Unlike traditional ads, influencer campaigns offer cost efficiency; one viral reel can rival the results of lakhs spent on billboards,” he explained.

Sahiba Dhandhania, chief executive officer of Confluence, explained that ten to fifteen years ago, travelling internationally was considered very significant. But when the creator economy emerged, there was much more content created about India, meaning the necessity to travel abroad diminished. “I think content creators have played a massive role in shattering the mindset that you are only truly travelling if you go abroad,” she added.

She illustrated this with an example. Recently, their team was planning content to be shot in Spain or another foreign location. One content creator among them suggested, “Hey, we should try shooting in a place like Jaisalmer. It is vibrant and colorful, and the impact will be very positive.”

“A few years back, if a creator was offered by a brand the option, “Hey! We’ll sponsor your travel. Let’s put it in a XYZ foreign country,” many would immediately prefer that. Today creators also understand that when they show more indigenous content or more India‑centric content, that is performing much better for them,” she explained.

According to Narula, in Koomapatty the creator did more than film scenic shots. He highlighted authentic cultural moments such as local cuisine, handicrafts, and village traditions, subtly weaving a narrative of “undiscovered charm.” This type of storytelling sparks curiosity among viewers and makes them want to experience the same.

The use of hashtags like #HiddenGem or #VillageVibes created an aura of exclusivity without overt advertising. Even candid interactions with villagers served as social proof, showcasing hospitality as a natural pull factor.

“A casual observer might only see a travel video, but beneath it lies careful community‑driven marketing, positioning the village as aspirational, photogenic, and culturally rich, thus opening the door for organic tourism interest,” Narula added.

Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, agreed with Narula. He leveraged hyperlocal humor and relatable language, coined the catchy phrase ‘Eyenga … Koomapattikku Vaanga’, and employed emotional, heartfelt storytelling that felt authentic and unrehearsed.

This approach triggered emotional responses, sparked curiosity, encouraged user‑generated content, and invited others to join the narrative. The use of memes, community‑driven content, and repeatable catchphrases amplified the trend—none of which depended on paid promotion or celebrity backing.

Kumar added that extensive influencer storytelling around Spiti Valley led to a 45 percent rise in tourist arrivals between 2019 and 2022. Their visual narratives and personal recommendations held more weight than advertisements, driving both awareness and footfall.

Kerala’s tourism renaissance post‑pandemic was fueled by influencer campaigns that showcased safety and diverse offerings, leading to a surge in tourism. Previously hidden destinations like Ziro Valley and Majuli became recognized spots after influencers highlighted them.

Narula also noted that creators spotlighting Meghalaya’s living root bridges or Kashmir’s homestays have driven curiosity and footfall beyond conventional tourist circuits.

In Rajasthan, influencer‑driven campaigns have turned smaller towns such as Bundi and Pushkar into Instagram hotspots. Their ability to influence travel decisions often rivals traditional marketing, making them indispensable in shaping India’s tourism narrative.

Gurwara added that Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh went viral after music creators and indie artists showcased their experiences at the Ziro Music Festival.

He said that in Mysore, a small dosa restaurant became very popular after regional tier‑2 and tier‑3 creators made reels about it; suddenly a massive crowd waited outside just to have dosas. Even Google Maps engagement increased when creators consistently documented locations.

Mad Influence’s Narula also cited Varkala in Kerala and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh as places that saw large increases in tourism after reels trended. He also shared the example of Bir‑Billing in Himachal Pradesh, once known only to paragliding enthusiasts, which saw an influx of cafés, boutique stays, and local tour operators after influencer exposure.

Similarly, Jibhi and Tirthan Valley rose to prominence through YouTube vlogs, resulting in collaborations between creators, homestay owners, and adventure companies. The multiplier effect is evident: more visitors mean more hospitality jobs, increased sales of local handicrafts, and tourism becoming a sustainable revenue source for rural communities.

KlugKlug’s Kumar also explained that viral success stories have led to more brand partnerships and tangible local economic benefits. For example, Kerala’s partnerships with travel influencers post‑pandemic helped revive its tourism industry and supported local enterprises.

What are the challenges?

Rapid transformation into a tourist hotspot via influencer attention can bring challenges as well: overcrowding, strain on resources, loss of local culture, and environmental impact, Kumar added.

Spiti Valley for instance has experienced infrastructure strain because of a sharp spike in tourists inspired by influencer stories. He stated, “Over‑tourism can lead to issues with waste, disruption to local communities, and inflated prices, sometimes causing a backlash from both residents and visitors who feel the authenticity of the place is diluted.”

Gurwara added that places like Kasol or Gokarna have suffered ecosystem damage due to unplanned creator‑fueled tourist surges, and viral trends can often misrepresent or oversimplify local ethos. Apart from Kasol, Narula noted that even Tosh in Himachal Pradesh witnessed overtourism after social media hype, affecting ecological balance and cultural sanctity. Similarly, Ladakh’s Pangong Lake struggled with littering after its appearances in viral content.

He explained that another challenge is community preparedness; locals may not have the resources to handle rapid commercialization. What starts as organic storytelling can spiral into unsustainable tourism unless carefully managed with regulations, awareness campaigns, and responsible practices encouraged by both creators and authorities.

Gurwara said that not all creators respect local rules or traditions, sometimes shooting in restricted zones or ignoring community sensitivities. He gave Bali as a real example where local authorities had to fine and ban creators for misbehaving at temples despite their influencer status.

Narula pointed out that luxury resorts collaborating with student‑centric vloggers may not yield conversions despite high view counts. Similarly, some tourism campaigns fail if the content feels overly scripted, losing authenticity.

Another challenge is vanity metrics; brands sometimes overvalue likes and views without tracking actual bookings or engagement. These failures highlight the importance of aligning creator content style and campaign goals with the travel aspirations of the target audience.

There are also cases where influencer campaigns do not succeed because of lack of authenticity, misaligned creators, or audience fatigue. Gurwara attributes some failures to creators being too salesy or misrepresenting the experience. “Just showing beautiful spots doesn’t inspire action. When influencers post generic praise without having visited the spot, audiences catch on fast,” he added.

Instances include campaigns where influencers exaggerated claims like “paradise” or “Kashmir of the South,” leading to visitor disappointment when reality did not match the promoted image. Dhandhania also cited a post by actor‑turned‑travel vlogger Shehnaz Treasurywala about a pristine beach in Lakshadweep; she also warned that lack of infrastructure and the potential for tourism to damage natural beauty had to be considered.

Dhandhania explained that an economy needs to be ready to support tourism because tourists come expecting hospitality. If people there or the place is not ready to accommodate the number and type of requests, then it becomes very difficult.

Apt social media platforms

Kumar also explained that influencer‑driven tourism in its current form is relatively modern, accelerating with the rise of social media over the past decade. While storytelling and informal recommendations have always existed, digital platforms like Instagram and YouTube have formalized and amplified the process, making travel influencing a recognized career.

Kumar said that Instagram, YouTube, and to some extent Facebook are the most used social media platforms for tourism promotion. “Instagram Reels and Stories, in particular, have proved effective for quick destination highlights, while YouTube vlogs offer in‑depth explorations,” he added. Gurwara believes that creators use Instagram Reels for aspirational content and visual storytelling, while YouTube Shorts and vlogs tend to be used for detailed itineraries, stay reviews, and budget breakdowns.

Increasingly platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are used for real‑time travel updates and collaborations with tourism boards. Pinterest supports discovery of aspirational travel content, Narula added.

How will this trend pan out?

Kumar envisions that micro‑influencers and hyperlocal storytellers will gain greater prominence, driving deeper engagement within targeted communities. He anticipates enhanced use of technology like VR and AI‑powered tours by both brands and creators, creating immersive previews and reducing traveler hesitation.

Gurwara expects hyper‑local creators to become key allies in tourism, documenting villages, temples, hidden spots, etc. in native languages, thereby reaching highly engaged regional audiences. Narula explained that with overtourism affecting popular spots such as Manali or Goa, creators are increasingly curating experiences in hidden villages, eco‑retreats, and cultural hubs.

Tourism boards are likely to invest in micro‑influencers fluent in regional languages to reach local audiences. AR/VR‑based storytelling and live‑streamed experiences could redefine how people explore places digitally before booking trips. Sustainability will be key; creators will have to promote responsible travel, from eco‑friendly stays to community‑based tourism.