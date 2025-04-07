Global Ads Spotlight: DoorDash turned Super Bowl ads into a giveaway frenzy. Find out how!

When you think of DoorDash, you probably picture pizza, Chinese takeout, and the occasional grocery delivery. But in 2024, the brand aimed to break out of that box and completely shift its public image with a Super Bowl ad campaign that had everyone talking – and clicking.

The campaign, titled “DoorDash-All-The-Ads”, wasn’t just about food. DoorDash was bold enough to hijack the biggest advertising event of the year and prove that it could deliver far more than just meals. The premise? DoorDash promised to deliver every product advertised during the Super Bowl to a lucky winner – but with a twist that was straight-up genius.

The Super Bowl that went beyond the game

Leading up to the Super Bowl, DoorDash had set the stage for a high-stakes game of consumer engagement. They didn’t just announce the giveaway two weeks in advance, they *built anticipation* with a strategy that blended real-time social media buzz, influencers, and even a custom-made website called “the cart”.

DoorDash’s team even enlisted a "Dashspondent" to keep the social media conversation alive, making sure people were constantly reminded of the impending giveaway. As Super Bowl ads started rolling out, DoorDash’s campaign unfolded in real-time, adding the products from each ad into the cart. This wasn’t just about watching commercials – it was about interacting with them.

And then came the promo code.

The 1,813-Character promo code

At the heart of the campaign was a promotional code, but not just any code – a 1,813-character monstrosity that resembled a rollercoaster ride.

Created by director Mike Diva, this absurdly long code became a digital scavenger hunt. Viewers had to solve the code during the game to qualify for the prize. And of course, the internet did its thing – the code was cracked within the hour, and chaos ensued.

Some viewers tried to flip the code for a quick buck, while others barely managed to catch the final minutes of the game in their quest for the prize.

But the true winner wasn’t just the guy from Texas who walked away with a $500,000 prize package (BMW electric car, $50,000 house deposit, and 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise, anyone?) – it was DoorDash, which managed to spark a frenzy of online memes and discussions that lasted long after the game ended.

Interesting stats

Conceptualized by Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the campaign generated 11.9 billion earned impressions, 8 million sweepstakes entries, and an avalanche of social media chatter. Viewers weren’t just passively watching DoorDash’s ad; they were actively engaged, playing the game, sharing memes, and tracking the evolving cart as the Super Bowl progressed.

And the results? DoorDash received the ultimate accolade – a Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, along with a D&AD Yellow Pencil. It’s clear that this campaign wasn’t just about selling a service – it was about creating an experience that resonated far beyond the screen.

Why it worked?

While other brands were relying on traditional star-studded, feel-good ads, DoorDash took the bold path of being interactive, funny, and downright weird. The result? They didn’t just capture attention; they captured hearts (and millions of impressions). They not only proved they could deliver food – they proved they could deliver a game-changing campaign.

DoorDash's “All the Ads” was a masterclass in using pop culture, tech, and timing to rewrite the rulebook on what a Super Bowl ad could be. In a year of expensive commercials and celebrity appearances, this campaign didn’t just advertise a product – it launched a movement.